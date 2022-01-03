Advertisement

Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person

Kyla Morris of Blue Springs
Kyla Morris of Blue Springs(Gage County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) -The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Kyla Morris of Blue Springs. She was last seen in Blue Springs on Dec. 28, 2021.

If you know her location, please contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction where she is located.

Information can also be provided to Gage County Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343 or Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 800-422-1494.

Refer to Gage County Sheriff’s Office case number 2021-5493 when providing information. The sheriff’s office is in contact with the family on this case.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

Latest News

LPS Mask Mandate
LPS Mask Mandate
NSP Holiday Enforcement
NSP Holiday Enforcement
Fortenberry's motions for case dismissal are denied
Fortenberry's motions for case dismissal are denied
Temperatures will be quite mild on Tuesday ahead of an arctic cold front, reaching the mid 40s...
Tuesday Forecast: One last mild day before arctic air, snow chances return