Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) -The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Kyla Morris of Blue Springs. She was last seen in Blue Springs on Dec. 28, 2021.

If you know her location, please contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction where she is located.

Information can also be provided to Gage County Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343 or Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 800-422-1494.

Refer to Gage County Sheriff’s Office case number 2021-5493 when providing information. The sheriff’s office is in contact with the family on this case.

