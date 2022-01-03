Advertisement

Goodwill to host Electronics Recycling Drive

(WHSV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Goodwill will host its fifth annual Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of its Vine Street store. This free event celebrates National Technology Day while encouraging the public to responsibly recycle the electronics they no longer want.

“Our goal is to make donating a much easier, environmentally friendly alternative to throwing away used electronics,” said Alana Sesow, Goodwill’s Donations Acquisition Specialist. “We’re always happy to keep items out of the landfill.”

Thanks to Goodwill’s recycling partnership with Dell Reconnect, donors can drop off electronics of any brand and in any condition. Working electronics will be sold in Goodwill’s thrift stores, where the revenue funds local programs that help job seekers overcome traditional barriers to employment. Nonworking electronics will be refurbished or recycled. In 2020 alone, Lincoln Goodwill diverted 61,630 pounds of electronics from the local landfill, and they hope to recycle even more for years to come.

Goodwill accepts most electronics and small appliances but cannot accept microwaves or televisions. Donors who are unable to attend the event can bring their electronics to any Lincoln or York Goodwill location year-round during designated donation hours.

