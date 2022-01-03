Advertisement

Grand Island man killed in crash near Kearney

A Grand Island man died in a roll-over crash near Kearney.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol said a man was found dead New Year’s morning after a car crash near Kearney.

A patrol spokesperson said the body of 22-year-old Jake Gillespie of Grand Island was found near the intersection of Keystone Road and Coal Chute road about three miles east of the Kearney city limits.

A BMW sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times, ejecting Gillespie’s body. Investigators believe the crash was speed-related and probably occurred before the inclement weather began Saturday morning.

The crash is under further investigation.

