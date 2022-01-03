Huskers lose in overtime to 12th-ranked Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Upset-minded Nebraska pushed 12th-ranked Ohio State to overtime on Sunday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, the Huskers lost to the Buckeyes, who were playing their first game in three weeks, 87-79. Malaki Branham scored 35 points for Ohio State, who raises its record to 9-2. Nebraska falls to 6-8, 0-3 in Big Ten play.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 18 points, while Derrick Walker contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds. CJ Wilcher scored 13 points off the bench for Nebraska.

