Advertisement

Huskers lose in overtime to 12th-ranked Ohio State

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Upset-minded Nebraska pushed 12th-ranked Ohio State to overtime on Sunday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, the Huskers lost to the Buckeyes, who were playing their first game in three weeks, 87-79. Malaki Branham scored 35 points for Ohio State, who raises its record to 9-2. Nebraska falls to 6-8, 0-3 in Big Ten play.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 18 points, while Derrick Walker contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds. CJ Wilcher scored 13 points off the bench for Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
10th and Van Dorn Streets
City of Lincoln winter operations and road conditions
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide
Nebraska seeking judgment against Oath Keepers militia group
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders’ call to intervene in strike

Latest News

Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Highlights & Interviews
Nebraska vs. Ohio State: Highlights & Interviews
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Chiefs lose to Bengals on last-second field goal
Hunter Anthony poses for a photo at Memorial Stadium during a recruiting visit in 2020.
Oklahoma St. lineman transfers to Nebraska
Nebraska prepares for #13 Ohio State
Nebraska prepares for #13 Ohio State