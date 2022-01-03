Huskers tip home Big Ten play with No. 8 Wolverines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team tips off Big Ten Conference home action when the Huskers play host to No. 8/7 Michigan on Tuesday night in Lincoln.

The game between the Huskers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and the Wolverines (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) is set for 8 p.m. (CT) at Pinnacle Bank Arena with tickets available at Huskers.com, by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or on game night at the arena box office.

Larry Punteney and Brenda VanLengen will have the television call on the Big Ten Network while Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will provide the call for the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM, Lincoln; ESPN 590 AM, Omaha), Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

The Huskers will look to rebound from their first loss of the season after suffering a 72-69 setback at Michigan State (Dec. 30). Sam Haiby led Nebraska with a season-high 19 points and a career-high six steals, but the Huskers suffered through one of their worst shooting days of the season.

Haiby, a 5-9 junior guard from Moorhead, Minn., was a second-team All-Big Ten choice last season and will join Nebraska’s all-time top 10 with her next assist. She also needs 17 points to join the top 20 career scorers in Husker history.

While Nebraska had its 12-game winning streak snapped by the Spartans, the Wolverines carry a five-game winning streak to Lincoln, including back-to-back wins over top-25 foes No. 5 Baylor (74-68 OT, Dec. 19) and No. 25 Ohio State (90-71, Dec. 30).

The 2021-22 Huskers were just the second NU team to ever win 12 straight games, joining the 2009-10 Big Red that opened the season 30-0 on its way to the Big 12 championship.

Sophomore transfer Jaz Shelley leads Nebraska in scoring (13.8 ppg), rebounding (6.8 rpg), assists (4.8 apg), blocks (1.2 bpg) and steals (22) on the season.The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the conference in all five major statistical categories.

Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne gives Nebraska three starters averaging in double figures. The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, is averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Returning starters Ashley Scoggin (9.2 ppg, .444 3FG%) and Bella Cravens (7.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg) lead an experienced, talented and deep Nebraska roster.

