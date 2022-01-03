Kearney woman sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

A Kearney woman was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Monday.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 29-year-old Nicole T. Beattie of Kearney was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Beattie to 151 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Beattie’s residence in Kearney. Law enforcement found Beattie and two others in a room with suspected methamphetamine, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement also found a case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the residence. A lab confirmed that the substance in those bags was in fact about 381 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force.

