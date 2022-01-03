Advertisement

Kearney woman sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Kearney woman was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Monday.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 29-year-old Nicole T. Beattie of Kearney was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Beattie to 151 months in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release.  There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Beattie’s residence in Kearney.  Law enforcement found Beattie and two others in a room with suspected methamphetamine, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia. 

Law enforcement also found a case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the residence.  A lab confirmed that the substance in those bags was in fact about 381 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

Latest News

Mayor presents January 2021 Award of Excellence
Temperatures will be quite mild on Tuesday ahead of an arctic cold front, reaching the mid 40s...
Tuesday Forecast: One last mild day before arctic air, snow chances return
Recycle electronics for free in Lincoln this weekend
Diagnostic and Evaluation Center inmate death