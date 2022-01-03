Advertisement

LPS to require face coverings for everyone

A Lincoln student sits in art class wearing a mask.(KOLN)
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is bringing back the mask requirement for everyone beginning Tuesday.

Starting Jan. 4, LPS will require face coverings for everyone inside all LPS buildings and buses at all grade levels during the school day, and before and after school during school sponsored activities during the month of January.

Previously, LPS had announced that only elementary students would be required to wear a mask and it had removed the requirement inside middle and high school buildings except if 10% of that building was positive for COVID-19.

LPS said it will review this requirement again and announce any changes on Jan. 28, 2022. The full pandemic plan can be found on the LPS website: lps.org/safereturn. Comments on the updates can be shared through the feedback form on the website.

“We have been monitoring community conditions over Winter Break and consulting with local health officials in determining protocols to help keep our schools open and our students and staff in school,” said Superintendent Steve Joel. “We have to consider the health and well being of over 8,000 staff members and 41,000 students that are required to be in our buildings during the school day.”

Joel added that other factors leading to the change include a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln community, new variants proving to be more contagious and staffing and sub shortages due to illness.

“We know students need in-person learning, and we are using all of the tools proven to work to ensure that happens. Again, we will review our face covering requirements and announce any changes on January 28.”

