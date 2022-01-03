Advertisement

Mayor presents January 2021 Award of Excellence

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird presented on Monday the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for January 2021 to Human Resources Generalist Amzi Avila from the Human Resources Department.

There is no public event for this presentation. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.

Avila was nominated by Veronica Johnson from the Lancaster County Engineering Department in the categories of customer relations and productivity for her hard work, dedication and expertise in assisting Lincoln and Lancaster County departments with the new Oracle Human Capital Management System.

Johnson said Avila went out of her way to support employees by producing training presentations and by making herself available for employees who did not work standard nine-to-five schedules.

All nominations are considered by the Mayor’s Award of Excellence Committee, which includes a representative with each union and a non-union representative appointed by the Mayor. Award winners receive a $50 gift certificate, a day off with pay and a certificate. All monthly winners and nominees are eligible to receive the annual award, which comes with a $250 gift certificate, two days off with pay and a plaque.

