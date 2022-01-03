Advertisement

Milder Monday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very cold weekend, there is going to be a warming trend the next few days. Cold air returns to the area for Wednesday through Friday. Snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s. It looks to be a bit breezy with south-southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph.

Milder today with above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Milder today with above average high temperatures this afternoon.(KOLN)

The warming trend continues Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The day will begin partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible, but by the afternoon it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Winds should be south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Warming trend continues Tuesday.
Warming trend continues Tuesday.(KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night. Clouds will increase and it looks to become at least breezy, if not windy. Wednesday will be much colder and there is a good chance of snow for much of the area. Snow is going to remain possible Wednesday night. The chance will decrease on Thursday, but flurries and light snow showers are possible through at least the morning hours. At this time, it looks like light to moderate snowfall amounts are possible with the highest amounts in parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Stay tuned to the forecast the next few days. Wednesday and Thursday should be breezy. Thursday into Friday morning will be very cold. After a cold Friday, it looks like Saturday will be warmer before we cool down again Sunday.

Wednesday will be much colder than Tuesday.
Wednesday will be much colder than Tuesday.(KOLN)
Thursday will be very cold and likely the coldest day this week.
Thursday will be very cold and likely the coldest day this week.(KOLN)
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week. Good chance of snow Wednesday.
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week. Good chance of snow Wednesday.(KOLN)

