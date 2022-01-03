Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska City police are investigating a shooting in the final hours of 2021 as a homicide.

A press release says police responded to a residence in the 700 block of 11th Corso on a report of a shooting around 11:30 pm. on New Year’s Eve. A 21-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment and the suspect was said to have fled the scene.

A short time later, a Nebraska City man was located about three blocks away and was taken into custody. A weapon was also located at that time.

Donald Pack, 22, is being held at the county jail for suspicion of second degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and three counts of child abuse.

Police Cpt. Lonnie Neeman said Pack and the victim had known each other for years, but he did not discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.