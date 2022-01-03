Advertisement

Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder

Donald Pack
Donald Pack(Otoe County Jail)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska City police are investigating a shooting in the final hours of 2021 as a homicide.

A press release says police responded to a residence in the 700 block of 11th Corso on a report of a shooting around 11:30 pm. on New Year’s Eve. A 21-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment and the suspect was said to have fled the scene.

A short time later, a Nebraska City man was located about three blocks away and was taken into custody. A weapon was also located at that time.

Donald Pack, 22, is being held at the county jail for suspicion of second degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and three counts of child abuse.

Police Cpt. Lonnie Neeman said Pack and the victim had known each other for years, but he did not discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide

Latest News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Meowly Cyrus
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
“Plan ahead and give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to where you need to go when...
NSP Tips: Staying safe on the roads as winter weather hits Nebraska
NSP Tips: Staying safe on the roads as winter weather hits Nebraska
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!