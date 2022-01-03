NSP Tips: Staying safe on the roads as winter weather hits Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans have made it through their first winter storm of the season, and the Nebraska State Patrol is giving tips on how to stay safe on the roads over the next few months.

Historically, Lincoln averages 6.5 inches of snow in January, just shy of the more than seven inches of snow averaged each February. With that snow comes slick roads and the potential for more vehicle crashes. NSP Lieutenant, Mike Maytum, said it’s important to always plan ahead and be aware of possible road closures as well as inclement weather.

“Plan ahead and give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to where you need to go when you’re on the road,” Maytum said. “Give yourself some extra distance to start and stop and put your phone down. It’s always important to keep your eyes on the road and not let something distract you from operating a car safely.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Lincoln saw more crashes in January 2020 than any other month of that year. Maytum said having an emergency kit in your car can make the biggest difference.

“Have a plan if something bad happens, should you have an accident or should your car slide off into a ditch and you can’t get help, make sure you plan ahead for that,” Maytum said. “Have a blanket, have some extra food and water, just something to get by until someone can get to you.”

According to NSP, inclement weather can cause more crashes on the roads, and they’ve asked people to be patient as they try and prioritize the most serious calls first.

NSP has also encouraged Nebraskans to take advantage of the Nebraska 511, which provides updated road conditions, including traffic and speed.

