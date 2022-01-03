Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old found in Salt Creek after car crash
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Fairbury family safe but house destroyed in New Year’s Day fire
Gavel
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters
Nebraska City Police investigate potential homicide

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
Gator captured in Slidell
Caught on camera: Alligator captured after being spotted in Louisiana man’s driveway
Milder today with above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Milder Monday
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire