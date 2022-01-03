Troopers arrest 60 impaired drivers during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol took dozens of impaired drivers off the road during the holiday season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Troopers made 60 arrests for driving under the influence.

“Every DUI arrest has the potential of saving lives,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Planning ahead to have a sober driver has the same potential.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ran from Dec. 17 through Jan. 1. Troopers and dispatchers from around the state were working overtime throughout the holiday season in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes.

In addition to the 60 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers issued more than 700 citations for speeding, including 63 cases in which the driver was traveling at 100 miles per hour or more. Troopers also issued citations for driving under suspension (75), minor in possession of alcohol (27), open alcohol container (35), no proof of insurance (36), no seat belt (17), and improper child restraint (8). Troopers also performed 628 motorist assists during the campaign.

“This was a busy holiday season on the roads, as many people were able to gather with families and friends across our state,” said Colonel Bolduc. “As we get going in 2022, we urge all motorists to be safe as they travel and always have a sober driver.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.