Tuesday Forecast: One last mild day before arctic air, snow chances return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been a nice start to the work week after a bitterly cold weekend across the state, and we should continue to see some nice weather into the day on Tuesday before our next round of cold air and snow arrive as we head into the day on Wednesday.

Into Monday evening, skies are expected to remain mostly clear across the state. Overnight tonight though, clouds will increase with skies becoming mostly cloudy to start our Tuesday. The increase in cloud cover, as well as some southerly winds through the overnight hours, should keep our overnight lows much warmer tonight than the past few nights. After seeing mostly cloudy skies through the morning, we should see clouds decrease into the afternoon with skies becoming mostly to partly sunny. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Winds will swing around to the northwest by Tuesday night as an arctic front drops through the state with windy conditions expected across the area from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Overnight temperatures will be much warmer tonight than the past few nights, with overnight lows in the upper teens to the upper 20s.

Mild weather is expected out ahead of that arctic front on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures should reach the low 40s to low 50s for most of the state, though temperatures will remain a bit colder into southeastern Nebraska where there is still some heavier snow on the ground.

Behind the cold front, much colder conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as arctic air once again settles across the area. We will see high temperatures fall to the single digits and teens with overnight lows once again falling below zero across the state. Dangerous wind chills will be possible at times during this period, especially Wednesday night into Thursday, and again Thursday night into Friday.

We’ll also be monitoring our next potential round of snow during this time frame as upper level energy spreads across the area on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. This is expected to lead to some light to moderate snow accumulation for the eastern half of the state with some moderate to heavy accumulations possible across western Nebraska. Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for western parts of the state beginning Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday morning.

Computer models still have some differences they need to work out - in particular - the European model shifts at least some light snow into parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska while the American GFS model generally keeps the snow across western Nebraska. It’s still a bit early, but snowfall amounts of 4″ to 8″ would be possible across parts of western Nebraska while much lighter amounts look possible for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

The extended forecast indicates some warmer temperatures with generally dry weather as we head towards Friday and this weekend while longer range forecast are advertising a return to above normal temperatures by next week with temperatures possibly reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

