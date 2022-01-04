Advertisement

Bryan Health reports 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Lincoln within a week

By Bria Battle
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In one week, between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, Bryan Health reported eleven COVID-19 deaths at their Lincoln hospitals.

Those deaths bring the total deaths during the pandemic, at either hospital, to 421 people, a number which includes patients who also lived outside of Lancaster County.

With the Delta, and now Omicron variants surging, Bryan Health nurse Marissa Elkins, said patients are sicker than before.

“These variants are taking young lives,” Elkins said.

Elkins has worked in the COVID-19 unit since the beginning of the pandemic. She said that patients on the ventilator are dying faster and it’s heartbreaking to see the deadliness of the virus.

“Aside from maybe a family member, I was the last voice that they heard,” Elkins said. I was the last face that they saw and it’s tough.”

Recently, the CDC updated their guidelines. They shortened the time of isolation to five days for those with the virus who have no symptoms or if their symptoms are improving.

The CDC said the change comes after seeing higher levels of transmission in the early stages of having the virus, but Elkins said she feels unprotected by the recent updates.

“Just kind of feels like a slap in the face after all of the hard work we’ve done, how much PPE we’ve used, how many masks we’ve gone through, and how much caution and protection we’ve used,” Elkins said.

Bryan Health said they are still reviewing the updated CDC guidelines. As of now, their policy remains the same, with employees who test positive isolating for ten days before returning to work.

