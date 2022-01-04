Food Bank of Lincoln provides 1.3 million meals during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start of the new year brings new goals for the Food Bank of Lincoln after a busy effort to feed families over the holidays. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, the food bank distributed over 1.3 million meals to families in Southeast Nebraska. More than 33,000 of those meals were from the Holiday Food Drive promotion.

With the holidays in the rearview mirror, CEO and President of the Food Bank of Lincoln, Michaella Kumke, said there is still a need for donations and serving meals to the community.

“While it’s great to get through the holiday season, we’re always looking ahead and realizing our neighbors need food every single day, so we’re going to keep putting meals on tables,” Kumke said.

According to the Food Bank of Lincoln, nearly 230,000 people in the state of Nebraska are food insecure. To help feed those who are hungry, the food bank has already begun plans for 2022.

“We’re looking forward to our brand new facility that will help us connect even more meals and healthier foods to neighbors,” Kumke said. “We have our 20th Empty Bowls signature fundraising event coming up this spring and our Child Hunger Extra Mile Walk, bringing awareness to child hunger.”

The Food Bank of Lincoln is always asking for donations and volunteers. You can find more information on helping their cause here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.