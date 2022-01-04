Hastings man waives court hearing in fatal crash case.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man charged with motor vehicle homicide has waived an evidence hearing and a judge transferred the case to trial court.

Anthony Pingel, 32, faces two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a Dec. 12 accident just east of Hastings in which two teenagers died. On Tuesday, a judge granted a motion from Pingel’s attorney to waive his preliminary hearing. The judge then transferred the case to Adams County District Court for possible trial.

In felony cases, a preliminary hearing is typically held in county court and prosecutors present evidence to establish probable cause that a crime was committed and that the suspect committed that crime. If the judge finds probable cause, the case is typically “bound over”, or transferred, to district court for possible trial. A suspect can also ask the court to waive the preliminary hearing and send the case directly to district court, which is what Pingel’s attorney did in this case.

The next step in the case is an arraignment hearing in district court, at which Pingel can plead either guilty or not guilty to the charges. He may also say nothing at the hearing, in which case the district judge will typically enter a plea of not guilty on the suspect’s behalf. The district court arraignment date had not been scheduled as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Pingel was arrested after an accident that happened about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue, just east of the Hastings city limits. The two teens killed in the crash were Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings. The vehicle carrying the victims was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, when deputies arrived on scene, they observed a silver Jeep, registered to Pingel with extensive front end damage. Court records indicate that investigators observed Pingel to be under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted of felony motor vehicle homicide, Pingel could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts, for a possible total of 40 years.

