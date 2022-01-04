HS Basketball Scoreboard (Mon, Jan. 3)
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HS Basketball scores from Monday, January 3rd:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30
Douglas County West 53, Conestoga 31
Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT
Heartland 51, Centennial 31
Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21
Milford 44, Auburn 31
Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44
Pender 51, Wynot 40
Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37
Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46
St. Mary’s 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28
Auburn 46, Milford 35
Hemingford 47, Lusk, Wyo. 37
Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54
Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37
Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41
Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58
Wynot 60, Pender 26
