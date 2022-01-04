Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Mon, Jan. 3)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HS Basketball scores from Monday, January 3rd:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30

Douglas County West 53, Conestoga 31

Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT

Heartland 51, Centennial 31

Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21

Milford 44, Auburn 31

Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44

Pender 51, Wynot 40

Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37

Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46

St. Mary’s 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28

Auburn 46, Milford 35

Hemingford 47, Lusk, Wyo. 37

Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54

Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross Catholic 51

Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37

Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41

Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58

Wynot 60, Pender 26

