LFR fills sixth on-duty Battalion Chief opening

Capt. Jamie Pospisil, who's been promoted by LFR to Battalion Chief.
Capt. Jamie Pospisil, who's been promoted by LFR to Battalion Chief.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced who will fill a vacant on-duty battalion chief position within the department.

In a post on social media, LFR stated that Capt. Jamie Pospisil will be promoted to fill the role, one of six for the fire department. Pospisil has been with Lincoln Fire & Rescue since 2004, when she joined the department as a firefighter.

“She was promoted to captain in 2014 and has been a captain in the training division,” LFR stated. Pospisil will begin her new role as battalion chief on Wednesday, January 5th. Her husband, Aaron, also serves as a captain and on-duty EMS supervisor for the department.

Pospisil fills the vacancy that was left by Chief Mike Smith, who was promoted to a newly created Assistant Chief position last fall.

LFR’s five other Battalion Chiefs include Chief Jim Bopp, Chief Bob Watton, Chief Jeremy Gegg, Chief Eddie Mueller, and Chief Mark Majors.

