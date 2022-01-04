LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The three deaths were a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths to 358.

The LLCHD also announced that 351 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 50,947.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 113 with 72 from Lancaster County (9 on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 221,202

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 205,642

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 64.4%

Variant update:

Omicron – The omicron variant began spreading in Lancaster County in late December 2021. Omicron details include:

Omicron cases increase more rapidly than earlier forms of the virus.

Those who are vaccinated will need a booster dose to protect themselves and others from omicron.

Those who are unvaccinated are at greater risk of contracting the omicron variant.

Those who have previously had COVID-19 do not have a natural immunity that prevents them from being infected with omicron.

Delta – The delta variant continues to spread at high levels in Lancaster County and impacts the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Coronavirus samples are regularly sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. For more information about variants, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.

Vaccinations:

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)

Tuesday, January 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Wednesday, January 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Thursday, January 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Friday, January 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Saturday, January 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Sunday, January 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Culler Middle School – first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older

Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.

Booster doses

The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.

CDC booster recommendations:

Pfizer: Pfizer booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for those age 16 and older.

Moderna: Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for those age 18 and older.

Johnson and Johnson: Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are recommended two or more months after the initial dose for those age 18 and older.

Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

