LPD: 19-year-old arrested after starting duplex on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old was arrested for arson after authorities say he started a Lincoln duplex on fire on New Year’s Day.

Lincoln Police said the fire was started just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at the duplex near 32nd & Q Streets.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man interfering with firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue. LPD detained Angelo John Lorot at the scene, and said he later admitted to starting the fire.

Lincoln Police arrested Lorot for first degree arson.

Fire investigators found he had a lighter and believe he started the fire in the basement from a reclining chair.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage. No one was injured in the fire.

