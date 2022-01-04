Advertisement

LPD: Victims tackle man who stole their truck

Scott Cross
Scott Cross(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two men followed and tackled the man who stole their truck on New Year’s Day.

At 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, police responded a report of two men fighting in the street near 1st Street and Oregon Trail, which is just north of Adams Street in West Lincoln.

When police arrived, a 46-year-old man and his 22-year-old stepson were holding down 27-year-old Scott Cross.

The victims told police they saw their beige Chevy Silverado in a nearby lot and Cross exited the vehicle. The men followed Cross and tackled him. Police confirmed that was the stolen vehicle that belonged to the victims.

Police said after Cross was medically evaluated, he refused to be placed in the cruiser and struggled with officers. He was eventually arrested for theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
A Lincoln student sits in art class wearing a mask.
LPS to require face coverings for everyone
Donald Pack
Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder
Kyla Morris of Blue Springs
Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person
A Grand Island man died in a roll-over crash near Kearney.
Grand Island man killed in crash near Kearney

Latest News

Arctic air returns to the area tomorrow.
Mild Today, Much Colder Tomorrow
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested after threatening residents with shotgun
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
LPD: 19-year-old arrested after starting duplex on fire
According to the Food Bank of Lincoln, nearly 230,000 people in the state of Nebraska are food...
Food Bank of Lincoln provides 1.3 million meals during holiday season