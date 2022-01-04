LPD: Victims tackle man who stole their truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said two men followed and tackled the man who stole their truck on New Year’s Day.

At 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, police responded a report of two men fighting in the street near 1st Street and Oregon Trail, which is just north of Adams Street in West Lincoln.

When police arrived, a 46-year-old man and his 22-year-old stepson were holding down 27-year-old Scott Cross.

The victims told police they saw their beige Chevy Silverado in a nearby lot and Cross exited the vehicle. The men followed Cross and tackled him. Police confirmed that was the stolen vehicle that belonged to the victims.

Police said after Cross was medically evaluated, he refused to be placed in the cruiser and struggled with officers. He was eventually arrested for theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

