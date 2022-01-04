Advertisement

LSO: Man arrested after threatening residents with shotgun

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 67-year-old York man was arrested for threatening Lancaster County residents with a shot gun on New Year’s Eve, according to authorities.

On the night of Dec. 31, Lancaster County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man driving in a yard and running into trees near Wagon Train Lake, southeast of Lincoln.

LSO said while the truck was driving towards a home, the driver struck a public power guy-wire, causing the vehicle to start on fire.

LSO said after the man exited his vehicle, he threatened the owner of the home with his shotgun. LSO said they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Deputies deployed a 40mm launcher to detain the man. A 40mm launcher is a shoulder fired less lethal weapon made from foam rubber.

The man was transported to Bryan Health and was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

