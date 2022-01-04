Advertisement

Mild Today, Much Colder Tomorrow

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is going to be seasonably mild again today. Arctic air returns tomorrow so it will be much colder. Below average temperatures should stick around through Friday. Snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday too.

After a partly to mostly cloudy morning today, the afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be mainly in the 40s and 50s. South-southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning will become northwest late this afternoon and evening and increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast again today.
Above average temperatures are in the forecast again today.(KOLN)

Wednesday looks to begin mostly sunny, but it should become mostly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance will bring us a chance of snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The best chance right now looks to be in South Central and Western Nebraska, the panhandle as well as North Central and Northwest Kansas. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation is possible in those areas. Winter Storm Watch is in effect for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night. Much of North Central and Eastern Nebraska may only see a trace to 1″ of snowfall accumulation. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel colder with wind chills below zero for much of the day.

Arctic air returns to the area tomorrow.
Arctic air returns to the area tomorrow.(KOLN)
Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday morning to late Wednesday night for part of Western...
Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday morning to late Wednesday night for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle.(KOLN)

Some lingering flurries and light snow showers will be possible Thursday. Very little to no additional snowfall accumulation is expected. High temperatures should be in the single digits and teens again, but it will not be as breezy. A warming trend is expected for Friday and Saturday before it cools back down again Sunday and Monday.

It remains very cold Thursday.
It remains very cold Thursday.(KOLN)
After a seasonably mild Tuesday, it will be much colder Wednesday through Friday. Chance of...
After a seasonably mild Tuesday, it will be much colder Wednesday through Friday. Chance of snow is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
A Lincoln student sits in art class wearing a mask.
LPS to require face coverings for everyone
Donald Pack
Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder
Kyla Morris of Blue Springs
Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person
A Grand Island man died in a roll-over crash near Kearney.
Grand Island man killed in crash near Kearney

Latest News

Mild Today, Much Colder Tomorrow
Brandon's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Temperatures will be quite mild on Tuesday ahead of an arctic cold front, reaching the mid 40s...
Tuesday Forecast: One last mild day before arctic air, snow chances return
More mild weather is expected for Tuesday with another shot of cold air and snow arriving on...
Ken's Monday Evening Forecast
Milder today with above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Milder Monday