Mild Today, Much Colder Tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is going to be seasonably mild again today. Arctic air returns tomorrow so it will be much colder. Below average temperatures should stick around through Friday. Snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday too.

After a partly to mostly cloudy morning today, the afternoon should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be mainly in the 40s and 50s. South-southwest winds at 8 to 18 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning will become northwest late this afternoon and evening and increase to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast again today. (KOLN)

Wednesday looks to begin mostly sunny, but it should become mostly cloudy to cloudy in the afternoon. An upper level disturbance will bring us a chance of snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The best chance right now looks to be in South Central and Western Nebraska, the panhandle as well as North Central and Northwest Kansas. Light to moderate snowfall accumulation is possible in those areas. Winter Storm Watch is in effect for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night. Much of North Central and Eastern Nebraska may only see a trace to 1″ of snowfall accumulation. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will make it feel colder with wind chills below zero for much of the day.

Arctic air returns to the area tomorrow. (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday morning to late Wednesday night for part of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. (KOLN)

Some lingering flurries and light snow showers will be possible Thursday. Very little to no additional snowfall accumulation is expected. High temperatures should be in the single digits and teens again, but it will not be as breezy. A warming trend is expected for Friday and Saturday before it cools back down again Sunday and Monday.

It remains very cold Thursday. (KOLN)

After a seasonably mild Tuesday, it will be much colder Wednesday through Friday. Chance of snow is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. (KOLN)

