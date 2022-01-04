Advertisement

NDCS: Name change reflects joining of prison facilities

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced on Tuesday that the Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center will now go by the name, Reception and Treatment Center. All future communications and reports will reflect that change.

Officials said combining the existing facilities completes the first phase of construction at that campus. It includes the creation of a new intake/reception area, the addition of 32 residential mental health beds, a 32 bed skilled nursing facility, a family visitation area, food service, dining, staff training, and administrative offices.

“Once all new construction and renovation is complete, the RTC will become our center of excellence for medical, dental and behavioral health treatment,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. “We will have treatment and housing available in a centralized area, which will allow us to meet individual needs and provide the highest level of care. The new name reflects that objective.”

As construction wraps up on the first phase of the project, work continues to add 384 beds, designed for housing those who require the highest level of general population security. The 384-bed project will be occupied by June 2022.

“Each project is specifically tailored to meet the requirements of our current population, and have the flexibility to accommodate the changing demographics of those we manage,” noted Dir. Frakes. “At just over 50 years old, LCC and DEC were overdue for restoration, and an excellent example of where investing in a combination of new construction and remodeling produced the best value for Nebraska taxpayers.”

