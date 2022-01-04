Advertisement

NSP investigating fatal shooting in Kimball

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in Kimball. A suspect is in custody.

The Kimball Police Department requested assistance from NSP after responding to a shooting at 602 S. Oak Street in Kimball at around 8:45 p.m. MT.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Tessa Ghering was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A suspect, identified as 36-year-old William Serrano, was taken into custody. The two were involved in a relationship.

Serrano has been lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the incident. Both were unharmed and are now in the custody of their mother.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency, with assistance from the Kimball Police Department and Kimball County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

