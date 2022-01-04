Advertisement

Officials identify man killed in crash near Bennington

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a crash last week in eastern Nebraska that injured three others. Officials said in a news release that 61-year-old Timothy Harris, of Washington County, died in the Thursday morning crash.

Investigators believe Harris was behind the wheel of a speeding car that failed to stop at a stop sign near Bennington and crashed into a sport utility vehicle at the intersection. Officials say Harris’ car rolled into a field, and he died at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman driving the SUV and two children who were riding with her were taken to a hospital with injuries.

