Walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for January 8 and 9

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. Both clinics are at Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine Street:

Saturday, January 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 9 a.m. to noon

Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

The Health Department reminds residents that prevention against COVID-19 remains the best option – get vaccinated or boosted now, wear a mask in public indoor settings and take a test before you gather. COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent severe illness and saves lives. It’s a critical tool in reducing the impact of the virus and its variants on the community and health care system.

The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. Additional clinic times and locations are available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.