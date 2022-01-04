Advertisement

Walk-in vaccination clinics scheduled for January 8 and 9

(WBRC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics Jan. 8 and Jan. 9. Both clinics are at Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine Street:

  • Saturday, January 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 9, 9 a.m. to noon

Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

The Health Department reminds residents that prevention against COVID-19 remains the best option – get vaccinated or boosted now, wear a mask in public indoor settings and take a test before you gather. COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent severe illness and saves lives. It’s a critical tool in reducing the impact of the virus and its variants on the community and health care system.

The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.  Additional clinic times and locations are available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
A Lincoln student sits in art class wearing a mask.
LPS to require face coverings for everyone
Donald Pack
Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder
Kyla Morris of Blue Springs
Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person
A Grand Island man died in a roll-over crash near Kearney.
Grand Island man killed in crash near Kearney

Latest News

Pat Lopez
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Bryan Health reports 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Lincoln hospitals
Bryan Health reports 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Lincoln within a week
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home