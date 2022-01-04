Wednesday Forecast: “Polar”-ized by another arctic plunge!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another blast of wintry weather is expected to impact the state as we head into the day on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as bitterly cold conditions and areas of snow will push across the state over the next 36 to 48 hours. Before the cold and snow arrives through, we’re expecting windy weather to impact eastern Nebraska into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Wind Advisories are in place for eastern Nebraska as winds will swing to the northwest tonight and become quite strong. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 to 50 MPH for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

Wind Advisories are in place for eastern Nebraska from Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (KOLN)

The strong northwest winds will usher in another round of bitterly cold arctic air to the state for the day on Wednesday and Thursday. However, we’re also watching some upper level energy that will move through the area into the day tomorrow that will bring accumulating snow back to the state. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across parts of western Nebraska from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning in anticipation of this next round of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Wx Advisories are in place across western Nebraska for Wednesday into the day on Thursday. (KOLN)

Snow looks to begin as we head late Wednesday morning across parts of western Nebraska with snow trying to push into central and eastern parts of the state into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Snow could possibly linger into very early Thursday before coming to an end.

Skies will be mainly clear to start Wednesday with increasing clouds and snow possible by Wednesday evening for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The snowfall forecast remains largely unchanged with some moderate to heavy snow possible across far western Nebraska. Eastern and southeastern Nebraska looks to see only light snow this go around, with a trace to 1″ expected for Lincoln and much of southeastern Nebraska. Overall, we should see a rather narrow band of heavier snowfall that will cut across parts of the panhandle and into southwestern and south central Nebraska. Most models are in fairly good agreement with the placement of this band of snow - that being said, a shift north or south of this band of snow could dramatically change our snowfall totals. As of Tuesday afternoon though, we are fairly confident in our current forecast.

Snow returns to the area Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. (KOLN)

While not everyone will see the snow over the next day or so, everyone will be dealing with dangerously cold conditions into the day on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures plummet. When we factor in the wind - especially tonight into Wednesday - dangerously cold wind chills are expected for many of us. Wind Chill Advisories are in place across northern Nebraska tonight into the day on Wednesday. Another round of Wind Chill Advisories - and Wind Chill Warnings - are in place Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. During this time frame we could see wind chills as cold as -25° to -35° at times - not ALL the time, but some of the time that will certainly be possible. When talking about conditions this cold, hypothermia and frostbite can set in in just minutes, so if you can, avoid leaving any skin exposed if you have to be outside over the next few days.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place across northern Nebraska for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Dangerous wind chills (KOLN)

Actual air temperatures will plummet tonight, with morning lows on Wednesday falling into the single digits - both above and below zero. Wind chill temperatures will be below zero, with wind chill readings between -15° and -30° across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska as northwest winds will still be blustery by early tomorrow morning.

Look for lows in the single digits and low teens to start Wednesday. (KOLN)

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected into Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain bitterly cold into the afternoon with “high” temperatures only reaching the single digits to mid teens from north to south across the state. Again, wind chills look to be below zero - and potentially well below zero - for most of the state.

Bitterly cold conditions are expected by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Wind chills remain below zero into Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

We’ll do it all again Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday, but this time with even colder morning lows that may not get above 0° for most of the state. Wind chills again could range between -15° and -35° by early Thursday morning.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Dangerous wind chills are possible into Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Thursday afternoon remains bitterly cold, with high temperatures for the day likely only reaching the upper single digits to the lower teens for most with sub-zero wind chills still expected.

Temperatures remain bitterly cold into Thursday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures chilly on Friday, but we should see afternoon highs reach the mid 20s for Lincoln. Saturday looks to be a nice start to the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the low 40s. Another shot of cold air will lead to cooler weather for Sunday and Monday before we begin to see milder weather return to the forecast by midweek next week. Outside of our small chance for light snow into Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, mainly dry weather is expected over the next week.

Cold and snow return to the forecast the next few days with up and down temperatures the rest of the week and weekend. (KOLN)

