Advertisement

5 things to know as Nebraska lawmakers begin new session

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By GRANT SCHULTE
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers will kick off their 2022 session with several big questions to answer, including whether to build a new $230 million prison and how they’ll spend more than $1 billion in federal pandemic money.

The 60-day short session that begins Wednesday will have plenty of contentious issues for lawmakers to address. Unlike recent years, however, they’ll be flush with money from the federal government and stronger-than-expected state tax collections.

Among the biggest issues will be pandemic-related measures, the budget, taxes, prison reform, and social issues such as abortion and gun rights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Severe Risk
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
19-year-old jailed after starting duplex on fire
A Lincoln student sits in art class wearing a mask.
LPS to require face coverings for everyone
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe by authorities
Donald Pack
Nebraska City man suspected of New Year’s Eve murder

Latest News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe by authorities
Nebraska Corrections report missing inmate from Lincoln
High demands for pharmacies
19 people previously arrested for a third or fourth DUI are now enrolled in a new program...
Nebraska’s first DUI court receives $550,000 grant to continue offering treatment, rehabilitation