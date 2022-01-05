Another Arctic blast for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of Arctic air has moved into Nebraska along with a gusty northwest wind. An upper level disturbance will bring the chance of snow late tonight and early Thursday morning for parts of Nebraska. The heaviest snow is expected in the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest Nebraska starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into early Thursday morning. Cold conditions will continue on Thursday.

Very little snow is expected in the Lincoln area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be in southwestern Nebraska.

Heaviest snow expected in southern and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Portions of the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska will see the heaviest snow accumulations. Accumulating snow is not expected in the Lincoln area. (1011 Weather)

Wind chill warnings and advisories will begin Wednesday evening and continue until Noon on Thursday. Wind chill values from 15 to 30 degrees below Thursday morning.

Bitter cold wind chill values expected early Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds on Wednesday and much colder with highs in the mid teens. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Much colder and blustery Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a slight chance for flurries or light snow showers. Little or no accumulation expected in the Lincoln area. Lows will be very cold with temperatures dropping to around 2 degrees below zero. Wind chill values early Thursday morning will be 15 to 22 degrees below zero.

Bitterly cold temperatures expected Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny and continued cold Thursday with afternoon highs around 10 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, especially in the morning and that will make it feel like it’s 10 to 20 degree below zero until around Noon.

Cold temperatures stick around Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Friday will not be as cold, however, a brisk south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue to make it feel quite chilly. Highs will be in the mid 20s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 40s, but turning colder again on Sunday.

Saturday will be milder, but turning colder again Sunday. It looks to be mainly dry Friday through Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

