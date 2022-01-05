Advertisement

Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday

COVID test
COVID test(WILX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 551 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high was 418 cases reported on December 4, 2020.

The County’s dashboard showed spikes in both the number of tests collected and the positivity rates this week, with daily positivity rates in January near 30 percent.

There were also four deaths reported. They include a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated, a man in his 60s who was vaccinated, a woman in her 60s who was vaccinated, and a woman in her 70s who was unvaccinated.

The County raised its risk dial to the red level on Tuesday, indicating that the risk of spread in the community is severe.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that more than half of Nebraska’s cases are now the result of the omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Severe Risk
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
Scott Cross
LPD: Victims tackle man who stole their truck
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested after threatening residents with shotgun

Latest News

The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday due to frigid weather
WIND CHILL ALERTS
Thursday Forecast: The Big Chill continues...
Nebraska Unicameral on redistricting
Relief money, state prison set to lead Unicameral session
LPD File Photo
Lincoln Police arrests increase 66% during drive sober campaign