LFR spends hours battling west Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning fighting a house fire in West Lincoln.

The original call came in around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening of a house on fire near Northwest 22nd & West Q Streets.

Battalion Chief Bob Watton tells 10/11 NOW that the first crews arrived to heavy fire on the back side of the home. Watton says that everyone inside made it out safely, but due to an issue with the home, specifically in the basement, firefighters were only able to battle the blaze from the inside for a few minutes. Watton said crews then moved outside and extinguished the flames from the outside.

The homeowner, Christopher Schafer, told 10/11 NOW about the incident.

“My son was in the back room,” Schafer said. “He had a cushion on the bed with him. He always sits on the bed with the dog, and the dog went to the front room, so he went into the front room and when he got up, the cushion fell over and landed on the space heater.”

Schafer says the cushion caught fire, spread to a mattress, and by the time he smelled the smoke and realized what was going on, it was too late. Schafer says he was able to safely get himself, his son, and a friend all out of the home. However, he says one of his dogs died in the incident. Another dog was found in the basement and rescued by firefighters.

Schafer told 10/11 NOW that the Red Cross and family members were assisting them with relocation, but all that they owned was inside the home.

Chief Watton says the house is a total loss.

LFR says they then began fire watch just before 10 p.m., with just a fire engine at the scene..

A single fire engine keeps watch over a west Lincoln home after a Thursday evening fire. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told 10/11 NOW that just before 10:30 p.m., firefighters saw flame rekindling inside the home. More units were then called back to the home to fight the rekindled fire.

Chief Bopp says, throughout the entire incident, crews had additional trouble fighting both fires due to the cold conditions. Bopp said it was hard on their equipment and the firefighters themselves, but thankfully there were no injuries reported.

The second fire was eventually extinguished around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.