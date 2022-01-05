Lincoln pharmacy sees increasing demand during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the responsibilities of pharmacy staff around the nation, with an increase in vaccinations.

RelyCare Pharmacy locations are feeling the effects.

“It’s a very busy time for us and has been a very busy time,” said Steve Osenbaugh, owner of RelyCare Pharmacy.

Osenbaugh has 40 full-time and part-time staff at three locations, two in Lincoln and one in Bellevue.

To reduce the pandemic-related stress, the pharmacy made some changes to keep their locations and staff organized. At one of their Lincoln locations, employees have been separated into two groups, one working to fill prescriptions and the other giving out vaccines for COVID-19, the flu, shingles and pneumonia.

“I will tell you that separation is difficult at times,” Osenbaugh said. “The amount of work we’ve asked out of our day-to-day staff has drastically increased.”

RelyCare Pharmacy said being organized has been key to keep up with demands, which they said the toughest has been supplying at-home COVID-19 tests.

Their last shipment came before Christmas Eve. They were gone within 24 hours.

RelyCare said they are expecting a new shipment of at-home tests and hopes the supply shortage will soon improve.

“We’ve been able to get 75 tests in,” Osenbaugh said. “We get those 75 in and they’re gone.”

