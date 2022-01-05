Lincoln Police arrests increase 66% during drive sober campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department made 66% more arrests during its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in 2021 compared to 2020.
The special traffic enforcement went from Dec. 1, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022.
LPD said it took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs. Through the detail, the Lincoln Police Department made 93 DWI/DUI arrests.
Of the campaign totals for the month of December:
• 21 (23%) were the result of a motor vehicle accident investigation
• 3 arrests were for drug impairment (DRE) offenses
• 9 minors under the age of 21 were arrested for DUI
• 5 felony DWI/DUI arrests
• 9 people were arrested for a 2nd offense
• 7 people were arrested for a 3rd offense
• 1 person was arrested for a 5th offense
• The highest test was .357
• There were 12 refusals and 7 blood draws
Previous Campaign Totals:
2020: 56
2019: 56
2018:108
2017: 89
2016: 102
