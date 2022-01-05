Markowski leads Huskers to upset over #8 Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alexis Markowski scored a career high 20 points in her first college start to help Nebraska upset 8th-ranked Michigan, 79-58. The Lincoln Pius X grad made 7-of-10 shots from the field, while playing outstanding defense on All-Big Ten center Naz Hillmon who was held to 10 points. Markowski and the Huskers never trailed in the program’s first win over a top-10 opponent since 2014.

Jaz Shelley contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska (13-1, 2-1). Izzy Bourne had 11 points, while Sam Haiby added 10 points.

Excellent job by Amy Williams & her coaching staff tonight. Brilliant game plan, team thoroughly prepared, started Markowski, #Huskers locked in from the jump. Bravo. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.