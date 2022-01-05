Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report missing inmate from Lincoln

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Tuesday night.

It’s reported Christian Crawford, 21, didn’t come back after taking out the trash in the afternoon and according to the release, he was spotted running away from CCC-L after 5 p.m.

He’s described as 6′, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Crawford later deactivated his electronic monitoring device around SW 18 and West Jean Ave.

He has a pending release date of July 27, 2023, for charges including multiple counts of robbery and tampering with evidence from Douglas County. He’s serving six to 10 years and started his sentence in October 2018.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information

