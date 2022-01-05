Nebraska’s first DUI court receives half a million dollar grant to continue offering treatment, rehabilitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - About 10 community members logged onto a court Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. They aren’t waiting to hear if they’ve been charged with a crime or will be sentenced to prison. Instead, Judge Darla Ideus is checking in on them, to find out how they’re doing.

“How is treatment going,” Ideus asks. “How are things going for you overall?”

She’s asking those questions to members of the Lancaster County Court’s first ever DUI Court, a problem-solving court launched in July. It’s open to people arrested for a third aggravated DUI or fourth DUI, and serves as an alternative to prison or jail time.

“First, the cost to the community is lower because you don’t have incarceration and those costs,” County Attorney Pat Condon said. “But it also gets them back in the community, with their families, with their jobs, back to being contributing members of the community.”

Right now, there are 19 participants, with room for 20 total in the program. Each week they’re required to show up to a court hearing, answer journal questions, attend treatments and meetings as directed by the probation staff and submit tests for alcohol up to twice a day.

“What we’re trying to do is treat the addition to keep them from coming back in our DUI court,” Condon said.

To help in this effort, the court was awarded a $550,000 grant, which the county board accepted Tuesday morning. This grant will help provide additional services to participants.

“It will provide transportation assistance since they all have DUI’s transportation can be a challenge, it can provide safe and sober housing, ongoing training for our team members,” Dean Rohwer, Problem Solving Court coordinator said.

It will also allow for incentives for participants, pay for contracts with local treatment facilities and allow the courts to work with UNL’s public policy office to evaluate the program.

So far, Rohwer said they’re seeing a lot of success.

“People are rebuilding their lives, getting sober, going back to school, everybody in the program is employed now,” he said. “We’ve had some success in reuniting family members.”

Condon said, like with any substance abuse treatment, there have been some relapses, but participants are held accountable. If they fail sobriety tests, they can face jail time. They’re also not able to drive until they are tested or have an interlock ignition system installed in their car.

“It’s a way of keeping the community safe and helping the individuals address substance abuse,” Condon said.

Lancaster County has two other problem-solving courts, one focused on drug offense and the other on Veteran’s experiencing mental health concerns.

