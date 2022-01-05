Relief money, state prison set to lead Unicameral session

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning, the Nebraska Legislature kicked off the 2022 session.

One of the bigger questions lawmakers will answer over the next few months is how to spend federal pandemic relief and infrastructure money. That money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA.

Speaker Mike Hilgers said the 2022 session will focus on big priorities while balancing efforts across Nebraska.

“I think the ARPA funds, in particular, is an opportunity for us to have a balanced statewide effort,” Hilgers said. “Because I think both western Nebraska and eastern Nebraska should be able to benefit from those dollars. I think that’s a big opportunity for that.”

In total, Nebraska has about $1 billion in pandemic relief funding and $3 billion in federal infrastructure money.

Also on the docket is an ongoing plan for a new state prison, a topic that started discussion during the last session but will now likely become a more finalized product. In total, it’s expected to cost $230 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary and accommodate a growing inmate population.

“I think in this last year of the governor’s term to be able to get that solidified and actually have that replacement in place, or at least have the wheels in motion to have that in place i think will be important,” Hilgers

The 2022 session is the last for Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld who is running for Lancaster County Attorney. He has 15 pieces of legislation focusing on utilizing infrastructure and relief dollars to benefit Nebraskans.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to invest in our infrastructure, our people with the federal dollars so that’s going to be a big focus,” Morfeld said. “But I’m also excited to make sure that we keep healthcare affordable for Nebraskans and that we go after some of those predatory practices.”

The public comment process will look different this year. The legislature is utilizing an online database for comments to be accessible to the whole body.

“It’s an expansion of the opportunity of the public to be able to have their voice heard,” Hilgers said.

During the public comment period of the session, comments can be submitted on the legislature’s website. Written testimony and letters sent over email or hand-delivered will no longer be accepted.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.