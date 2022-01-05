Thursday Forecast: The Big Chill continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Arctic air will continue to dominate the forecast area over the next 24-to-36 hours...

As an upper-level impulse slides across parts of Nebraska...areas of snow will continue Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. It continues to look like parts of south central...southwest...and far western Nebraska have the best chance for more significant snowfall. At this writing...the Lincoln and Omaha areas are expected to see little-or-no snowfall accumulation.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

While not everyone will see snow...all of us will continue to be impacted by very cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills. Actual air temperatures overnight will fall to around 0° to -10°...with wind chills from -15° to -35° possible from south-to-north across Nebraska. WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES are in effect through noon on Thursday.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Wind Chills Thursday Morning (KOLN)

WIND CHILL ALERTS (KOLN)

Thursday afternoon will not warm up much...with highs of 5° to 15° likely across 10-11 Country. There will also be a slight chance for some light snow showers as a very weak wave of low pressure meanders across the state.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

It won’t be “quite” as cold Thursday night...but still very chilly...with morning lows in the single-digits. Friday morning wind chills will still be well below zero...mainly in the -5° to -15° range.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Friday Morning Wind Chills (KOLN)

Highs on Friday do rebound a bit under partly-to-mostly sunny skies...but it will be a bit breezy. Look for afternoon readings in the 20s and 30s across Nebraska...maybe even a little warmer than that in the far west.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The warm-up then continues into Saturday with highs back into the 40s...before we cool down again behind another front on Sunday.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook keeps us mainly dry over the balance of the next week...with readings warming back into the 40s again by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

