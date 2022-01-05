Advertisement

Tigers-to-Tigers: Former Doane assistant Davis leads LSU into Texas Bowl

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brad Davis’ first full-time coaching job came at Doane College in 2005. He joined Tommie Frazier’s staff to lead the Tigers’ offensive line. Sixteen years and multiple stops later, Davis is a head coach at a Power 5 program for a bowl game.

“When it comes down to a guy that is deserving of it, he’d be the ideal guy,” Raymonn Adams said. “He has that sort of grit. He’s worked his way up.”

Davis is serving as LSU’s interim head coach at the Texas Bowl. He is in his first season with the Tigers, where he’s the offensive line coach.

Adams coached with Davis at Doane and has followed his colleague’s rise from Crete, Nebraska to Power-5 football.

“He’s been in the trenches in his career playing the game,” Adams said. “And he’s been in the trenches as a coach.”

Adams recalls a practice in the fall of 2005 when Davis was unhappy with Doane players broke a huddle. He says players unenthusiastically ended practice, in which Davis took exception. He brought the team back together and delivered a message that Adams still references today.

“Any time you fake enthusiasm, that’s who you’re going to be,” Adams remembers. “Continue to have the same enthusiasm whether you’re full of energy or have no energy.”

Davis is “full of Louisiana personality,” according to Adams. The two have maintained their relationship over the years.

Davis also coached at Wayne State as a graduate assistant.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Davis' coaching journey dates back to Doane
