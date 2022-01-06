City of Lincoln changes some services due to red risk dial position

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the COVID-19 Risk Dial moving to the red position, several City of Lincoln offices are changing services that are available. The red dial position indicates a severe risk of the virus spreading. These changes are effective immediately:

Aging Partners

Eating and recreation activities in the Senior Centers will be conducted with recommended distancing.

All riders of Aging Partners transit services are required to wear a face covering.

Senior activities and facility use at the Health and Fitness Center will be available on a scheduled basis. Call 402-441-7575 for more information.

All Aging Partners staff and volunteers who have direct contact with clients shall wear KN95 rated face coverings.

Group meetings or social gatherings will be conducted online or postponed.

All visitors and patrons entering Aging Partners facilities must wear a face covering. This includes Senior Center participants who are not actively eating.

Lincoln City Libraries

Community groups who have meeting room reservations may continue to meet.

All in-person events in January have been canceled. Some events may offer virtual participation.

StarTran

Riders that need the lift may still enter through the front door.

Riders will continue to enter and exit buses through the rear door when a vehicle offers that option.

Parks and Recreation

Before and after school programs and pre-school programs – All participants and staff are required to wear masks.

Recreation Centers – Masks are recommended and capacity limits will be in place to maintain social distancing. Masks are required in spaces shared with Lincoln Public Schools. Classes and organized activities such as table tennis, pickleball, fitness and wellness classes will continue. Participants may use basketball facilities with no more than two players per basketball goal. Gym reservations for team practices are temporarily suspended. Single use facility rentals are suspended through January and refunds will be issued.

Pioneers Park Nature Center – Masks are recommended and capacity limits will be in place to encourage social distancing. Classes and organized activities will continue with participants required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Day Structure Program – All participants and staff are required to wear masks. Programming will be socially distanced. If a minimum number of participants do not attend, programming will be suspended.

Adaptive Recreation – Special Olympics team practices and club activities will be suspended through January.

Adult basketball – Masks are not required during intense physical activity but are recommended while entering and exiting the facility. Spectators will not be allowed in gyms.

Youth basketball – Masks are recommended during intense physical activity and for those entering and exiting the facility. Spectators are allowed in gyms with masks and social distancing. Team sports refunds will be offered on a pro-rated basis based on the number of weeks played for individuals and teams wishing to withdraw from participation.

Park Enclosed Shelter Rentals including Auld Pavilion – Single use facility rentals are suspended through January and refunds will be issued.

Advisory Boards and Committees – January meetings are canceled. Parks and Recreation Advisory Board subcommittee meetings will be held virtually in January.