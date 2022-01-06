Advertisement

Cold and blustery for Thursday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold wind chill values expected across Nebraska Thursday morning. Wind chill readings will be around 25 to 30 degrees below zero at times in northern Nebraska and -10 to -25 for the rest of the state. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will continue to be cold with wind chill values still below zero at times. It won’t be as cold on Friday, however, a south wind will develop and that will continue to make it feel on the cold side.

Wind chill warning for parts of northern Nebraska. Wind chill advisory for the rest of the...
Wind chill warning for parts of northern Nebraska. Wind chill advisory for the rest of the state until Noon today.(1011 Weather)
Wind chill values Thursday morning will range from 10 to 30 degrees below zero at times.
Wind chill values Thursday morning will range from 10 to 30 degrees below zero at times.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and quite cold with the high near 10 degrees with wind chill values expected to be below zero for much of the day. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Some high level clouds will begin to move into eastern Nebraska late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Forecast Highs Thursday
Forecast Highs Thursday(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight and cold with lows around 3 above and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Not quite as cold Thursday night.
Not quite as cold Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected for Friday and it won’t be as cold, however, a gusty south wind up to 30 mph will continue to make it feel chilly through out the day.

Not as cold on Friday.
Not as cold on Friday.(1011 Weather)

Saturday will be warmer with scattered clouds. Another shot of cold air arrives on Sunday with blustery conditions. Milder temperatures expected next week.

Up and down temperatures over the next few days. Milder temperatures early next week and mainly...
Up and down temperatures over the next few days. Milder temperatures early next week and mainly dry.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID test
Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Nebraska Corrections report missing inmate from Lincoln
Firefighters with Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene of a rekindled fire at a home in west...
LFR spends hours battling west Lincoln house fire
PJ Miguelino puts on his mask as he leaves a Suites Residence Hall room.
UNL back to requiring masks indoors

Latest News

Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
WIND CHILL ALERTS
Thursday Forecast: The Big Chill continues...
Cold...Colder...Coldest...
Kens Evening Forecast
Much colder and blustery Wednesday.
Arctic chill sticks around