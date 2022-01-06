Cold and blustery for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold wind chill values expected across Nebraska Thursday morning. Wind chill readings will be around 25 to 30 degrees below zero at times in northern Nebraska and -10 to -25 for the rest of the state. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will continue to be cold with wind chill values still below zero at times. It won’t be as cold on Friday, however, a south wind will develop and that will continue to make it feel on the cold side.

Wind chill warning for parts of northern Nebraska. Wind chill advisory for the rest of the state until Noon today. (1011 Weather)

Wind chill values Thursday morning will range from 10 to 30 degrees below zero at times. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and quite cold with the high near 10 degrees with wind chill values expected to be below zero for much of the day. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Some high level clouds will begin to move into eastern Nebraska late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Forecast Highs Thursday (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy tonight and cold with lows around 3 above and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Not quite as cold Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies expected for Friday and it won’t be as cold, however, a gusty south wind up to 30 mph will continue to make it feel chilly through out the day.

Not as cold on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be warmer with scattered clouds. Another shot of cold air arrives on Sunday with blustery conditions. Milder temperatures expected next week.

Up and down temperatures over the next few days. Milder temperatures early next week and mainly dry. (1011 Weather)

