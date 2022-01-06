Fleece hearts given to Lincoln cancer patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person’s journey through cancer is anything but easy, so an area doctor along with a non-profit are working together to make that road a little smoother.

In front of Dr. Mark Stavas lay dozens of fleece hearts. They’re part of the Heart to Hold project. The oncologist came up with the idea in 2016 after one of his pediatric patients had a heart-shaped blanket.

“I talked to the mother and thought gosh there’s a child in all of us and innocence,” said Dr. Stavas. “Wouldn’t it be nice if we could create these for patients going through cancer?”

Dr. Stavas was in Tennessee at the time. Now, he’s in Lincoln and brought the fleece hearts to Cancer Partners of Nebraska.

On a cancer patient’s first day of radiation, they get a heart as a reminder that they aren’t alone.

“Radiation is a daily treatment in a large vault,” said Dr. Stavas. “It’s an isolating and sometimes dehumanizing experience, and these fabric hearts sort of break that and say we’re here for you no matter what.”

Cancer Partners of Nebraska worked with the Teammates Mentoring organization to make this a reality. Mentors and mentees have made almost 800 fleece hearts.

“It’s those really critical conversations that are happening while they’re making those fleece hearts, and having those discussions whether cancer has touched the life of a mentee,” said Jim Bennett, Lincoln Coordinator of Teammates.

“Sometimes there’s nothing you can say to make it better,” said Dr. Stavas. “These hearts represent compassion and they represent empathy.”

Dr. Stavas doesn’t expect the hearts to ever run out. As long as the clinic needs them, Teammates said they’ll help make them.

