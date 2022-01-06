Friday Forecast: Finding our way out of the “deep freeze”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will begin to moderate a bit as we end the work week...with our warm-up continuing into the first-half of the weekend...

Brutally cold conditions early on Thursday didn’t improve much as the day wore on...but our winds did diminish a bit leading to more tolerable wind chill readings. It will be another cold morning on Friday...with lows falling back down into the single digits across much of the state. Wind chill readings look to be bitterly cold into Friday morning once again...but not quite as cold as the past few mornings.

Southerly winds will increase as the day goes along...that should help return afternoon temperatures to the 20s and 30s across the state. Unfortunately, that breeze will make it feel chillier with afternoon wind chills in the single digits. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny and it will be dry to finish the work week.

A more significant warm-up is on schedule for Saturday...as a warm front slides across Nebraska. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 40s to near 50°.

A cold front will race across the region Saturday night...and this will set the stage for cooler temperatures to return on Sunday. Right now that frontal boundary is not expected to kick-off any precipitation as it rolls through the region.

The latest 7-Day outlook calls for mainly dry conditions over the next week...with above-average temperatures on several days...with some of the warmest weather coming towards midweek next week.

