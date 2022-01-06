Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday due to frigid weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With subzero wind chill values in the forecast, Nomi Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln will be closed Thursday.

Those who have scheduled appointments at the Gateway Mall site will be notified by email.

The testing site is expected to reopen Friday.

View the full list of school, business and organization closings here.

READ MORE: Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday

The 10/11 Weather Team says to expect very cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills on Thursday. Actual air temperatures overnight will fall to around 0° to -10°...with wind chills from -15° to -35° possible from south-to-north across Nebraska. Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through noon on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon will not warm up much, with highs of 5° to 15° likely.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.