Advertisement

Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday due to frigid weather

The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With subzero wind chill values in the forecast, Nomi Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Lincoln will be closed Thursday.

Those who have scheduled appointments at the Gateway Mall site will be notified by email.

The testing site is expected to reopen Friday.

View the full list of school, business and organization closings here.

READ MORE: Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday

The 10/11 Weather Team says to expect very cold temperatures and bitterly cold wind chills on Thursday. Actual air temperatures overnight will fall to around 0° to -10°...with wind chills from -15° to -35° possible from south-to-north across Nebraska. Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through noon on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon will not warm up much, with highs of 5° to 15° likely.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to Severe Risk
LLCHD reports three more deaths from COVID-19
Scott Cross
LPD: Victims tackle man who stole their truck
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man arrested after threatening residents with shotgun

Latest News

COVID test
Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday
PJ Miguelino puts on his mask as he leaves a Suites Residence Hall room.
UNL back to requiring masks indoors
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
DHHS: Omicron variant confirmed in 52% of Nebraska’s recent COVID-19 cases