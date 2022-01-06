Health Department to expand vaccination clinics Saturday to include boosters for ages 12 and older

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Thursday it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for those age 12 and older starting Saturday, January 8. The announcement follows approval late Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for those age 12 to 15.

The health department said booster doses help maximize existing protection against COVID-19 and its variants including omicron, which is rapidly spreading across the nation and in Nebraska. With the high number of cases and hospitalizations locally, LLCHD officials urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible for a booster dose to get it now for a greater level of protection.

The Health Department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule booster dose appointments. Residents may also attend any clinic or schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.

Upcoming clinics:

Saturday, January 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.

Sunday, January 9, 9 a.m. to noon, Culler Middle School

Monday, January 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Tuesday, January 11, 4 to 6 p.m., Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

Wednesday, January 12, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St.

Thursday, January 13, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School, 225 S. 25th St.

Friday, January 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

CDC booster recommendations:

Pfizer – Pfizer booster doses are recommended at five months after a second dose for everyone age 12 and older.

Moderna – Moderna booster doses are recommended at six months after a second dose for everyone age 18 and older.

Johnson and Johnson – J&J booster dose are recommended at two months after the initial dose for everyone age 18 and older. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.

Several local pharmacies are providing booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

