Huskers lose to 10th-ranked Michigan State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska started Wednesday’s game at Michigan State making its first seven shot attempts. The Huskers cooled off, though, including a 4-minute scoring drought in the second half in a 79-67 loss to the 10th-ranked Spartans. Nebraska’s record drops to 6-9 overall (0-4 Big Ten).

Derrick Walker tied a career-high with 16 points for the Huskers on 8-of-9 shooting. Bryce McGowens and Kobe Webster added 13 points apiece.

Michigan State was led by Max Christie’s 21 points. The Spartans were able to overcome 19 turnovers to improve to 11-2 (4-0 Big Ten).

