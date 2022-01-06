Advertisement

Huskers lose to 10th-ranked Michigan State

Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) passes the ball as Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr....
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) passes the ball as Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska started Wednesday’s game at Michigan State making its first seven shot attempts. The Huskers cooled off, though, including a 4-minute scoring drought in the second half in a 79-67 loss to the 10th-ranked Spartans. Nebraska’s record drops to 6-9 overall (0-4 Big Ten).

Derrick Walker tied a career-high with 16 points for the Huskers on 8-of-9 shooting. Bryce McGowens and Kobe Webster added 13 points apiece.

Michigan State was led by Max Christie’s 21 points. The Spartans were able to overcome 19 turnovers to improve to 11-2 (4-0 Big Ten).

