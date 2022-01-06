Advertisement

Large outbuilding destroyed by fire in Bennet

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several firefighters battled flames and extremely cold weather early Thursday morning while putting out a fire in Bennet, located southeast of Lincoln in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire departments from Bennet, Hickman, Southeast, Firth, Palmyra and Douglas along with the State Fire Marshal responded to the fire at 11811 Roca Road in Bennet just after midnight.

A large outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The building housed construction equipment and vehicles.

LSO said the building is a total loss. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

