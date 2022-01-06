Lincoln Northeast’s undefeated start

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northeast won the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament last week. In the process, the Rockets earned respect and a top 5 state ranking.

Lincoln Northeast is Class A’s only remaining undefeated team with a 9-0 record.

Head Coach Monte Ritchie says his team is a highly-motivated group that’s exceeding expectations. Offensively, Lincoln Northeast is led by Christian Winn, who averages 13 points per game. G Gatnoor, who scored 19 points in the HAC Final, is also a double-digit scorer.

Lincoln Northeast uses a 7-player rotation that includes senior guard Zander Beard, who says the key to LNE’s success is defense. He describes the Rockets’ aggressive defensive style as “creating a mess.”

Lincoln Northeast hosts Lincoln East on Friday.

